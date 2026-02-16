KFin Technologies shares reclaim Rs 1,000 mark on Q3 earnings; rise 7% 

Shares of KFin Technologies reclaimed the Rs 1,000 mark on an intra day basis today after the firm reported its Q3 earnings. The rally in the stock came after global brokerage Jefferies signalled a 34% upside on the stock. The company's third quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 7% above the analyst's estimates, led by better performance in the international and issuer solutions businesses, according to the brokerage.

KFin Technologies shares rose 7.45% to an intra day high of Rs 1040.25 against the previous close of Rs 968.10. Market cap of KFin Technologies climbed to Rs 17,263 crore. A total of 1.57 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.86 crore. Later, the stock closed 3.40% higher at Rs 1001.30.

Net profit rose 11.8% to Rs 1008 crore in Q3. Revenue rose 11.4% to Rs 3230 crore in the last quarter. EBITDA rose 14.6% to Rs 1495.8 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

KFin Technologies stock rose 53.57% in two years. The stock touched its yearly high of Rs 1388 June 25, 2025 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 783.90 on February 19, 2025.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 38.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. KFin Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day and 150 day moving averages.

Shares of KFin Technologies made a tepid market debut on December 29, 2022. The stock listed at Rs 369 on BSE, 0.82% higher to the IPO price. Market cap of KFin Technologies stood at Rs 6,183 crore. The stock listed at Rs 367 on NSE. The IPO of KFin Technologies was open from December 19 to December 21. The IPO had a price band of Rs 347-366 per share.