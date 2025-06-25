KNR Constructions shares close 9% higher on fresh order win 

Shares of KNR Constructions zoomed 11% intra day after the civil construction firm received an order worth Rs 4,800 crore. KNR Constructions stock gained 11% to Rs 235.85 against the previous close of Rs 212.25 on BSE. Market cap of KNR Constructions stood at Rs 6,492 crore. Later, the stock ended 8.76% higher at Rs 230.85 today.

"The company is in receipt of Letter of Acceptance for 'Short Term Contract for Development and Operation of Banhardih Coal Mining Block in the State of Jharkhand' from Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (A subsidiary of NTPC in Joint venture with JBVNL), awarded to M/s KNRCL-HCPL (JV) (KNR Constructions Ltd: 74%, Harsha Constructions Pvt Ltd : 26%)," said KNR Constructions.

The short-term contract for development and operation of Banhardih Coal Mining Block in Jharkhand is worth Rs 4,800.57 crore. The mine reserve is of 34.50 million tonne.

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit fell 60.58% to Rs 139.24 crore in Q4 on a 31.03% decline in revenue from operations Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) came at Rs 57.73 crore in the last quarter, down by 86.32% from Rs 422.16 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA slipped 40.85% year-on-year to Rs 221.50 crore in the March quarter. EBITDA margin slipped to 22.7% in Q4 FY25 as compared to 26.5% registered in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses fell 26.85% to Rs 8,171.5 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

KNR Constructions is a multidomain infrastructure project development company providing (EPC) engineering, procurement and construction services across various growing sectors like roads, highways & expressways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.