KOSPI's 19% record rally today post month-long meltdown; what's behind the trend reversal 

Meanwhile, Kospi reached a high of 6,630 today, rising 19%- its largest one day jump-against the previous close of 5,593.

According to a Bloomberg report, foreign inflows into the Kospi surpassed $5 billion in net buying on Friday, which pushed the South Korean index higher.

The rally was also driven by a strong overnight advance in US technology stocks after better-than-expected earnings from Microsoft, Amazon and Meta reaffirmed investor confidence that spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure remains on a solid growth trajectory.

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Investor sentiment received an additional boost after SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won revealed that he had purchased shares of SK Hynix, a move widely seen as a vote of confidence in the world's second-largest memory chipmaker and its long-term growth prospects.

Shares of SK Hynix, the korean chipmaker surged 30% to 1,718,000 korean won against the previous close of 1,322,000 korean won. On similar lines, shares of another heavyweight Samsung zoomed 29% to 267,000 Korean won against the previous close of 207,000 Korean won.

Another factor, which led to the stellar rally was the government revealing its plans to infuse around $13.9 billion into its sovereign wealth fund for strategic investments in AI.

Both stocks account for more than half of weightage on Kospi.