KOSPI's 19% record rally today post month-long meltdown; what's behind the trend reversal 

South Korea's Kospi nearly reversed a month long trend of losses on Friday when the index surged nearly 19% on the back of a rebound in heavyweights Samsung and SK Hynix. Before today's recovery, the index had crashed 40% from its peak of 9,385 reached on June 19 this year. Amid the stellar rally today, the beaten down index is still trading with a loss of 22% in a month. The benchmark index had plunged 17% over the previous three trading sessions as investors grew increasingly concerned about rising debt at the world's largest technology companies and intensifying competitive pressures from Chinese rivals.
The sharp decline was further amplified by the unwinding of heavily leveraged positions, triggering widespread selling across the technology sector. The correction came despite strong quarterly earnings from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix earlier in the week, as broader concerns over valuations and financial leverage overshadowed robust corporate performance.