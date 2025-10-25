Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Profit dips 3% to Rs 3,253 crore, NII sees 4% growth

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Profit dips 3% to Rs 3,253 crore, NII sees 4% growth

Kotak’s net advances grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 4,62,688 crore, while average total deposits rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 5,10,538 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Oct 25, 2025 12:48 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 results: Profit dips 3% to Rs 3,253 crore, NII sees 4% growthAsset quality improved, with the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio easing to 1.39 per cent from 1.49 per cent a year ago

Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of India’s leading private sector lenders, reported a marginal decline in standalone profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The bank’s Profit After Tax (PAT) fell 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,253 crore in Q2FY26, down from Rs 3,344 crore in the same quarter last year.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Core income showed steady momentum, with Net Interest Income (NII) rising 4 per cent YoY to Rs 7,311 crore, up from Rs 7,020 crore in Q2FY25. The bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) held steady at 4.54 per cent for the quarter.

On the business front, Kotak’s net advances grew 16 per cent YoY to Rs 4,62,688 crore, while average total deposits rose 14 per cent YoY to Rs 5,10,538 crore. The bank’s CASA ratio stood at a healthy 42.3 per cent.

Asset quality improved, with the Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio easing to 1.39 per cent from 1.49 per cent a year ago, and the Net NPAs dropping to 0.32 per cent from 0.43 per cent. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) remained at 77 per cent.

Advertisement

At a consolidated level, PAT declined to Rs 4,468 crore from Rs 5,044 crore in Q2FY25. The bank’s Basel III Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at a robust 22.8 per cent as of September 30, 2025.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:48 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today