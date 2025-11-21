Kotak Mahindra Bank shares in focus as investors await stock split, record date announcements

Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank are in focus as the board convenes to consider a stock split today. The current face value of each share is ₹5. The company has previously undertaken a split, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹5 in 2010, and issued bonus shares in 2015 at a 1:1 ratio. As of now, the record date for the proposed split has not been announced, leaving investors awaiting further details from the lender. Stock splits are often carried out to increase liquidity and make shares more affordable to a wider pool of investors.

The decision on the stock split comes as the bank maintains a track record of rewarding shareholders both through splits and regular dividends. The face value of ₹5 remains unchanged until the board finalises the new terms. Investors and analysts are watching closely for the upcoming record date, which will determine eligibility for the split. The move is expected to enhance liquidity once implemented, continuing the bank’s history of shareholder engagement.

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares ended at ₹2,097.10, down 0.43% on Thursday . The stock is up over 17% in 2025. In 2025 so far, the stock has gained over 17%. Historical actions from the company include the bonus issuance in July 2015, where shareholders received an additional share for each one held. Dividend payments have been consistent, with distributions in 10 out of the 11 fiscal years since 2015, except for 2020 when the global pandemic disrupted payouts. The company’s first dividend was recorded on 25 June 2001 at ₹1.8 per share, with a hiatus from 2002 to 2008.