KPI Green shares drop 9% as CFO resigns, Q1 profit falls 14%; key details

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 694 crore in Q1 from Rs 603 crore a year earlier, driven by sustained execution momentum across renewable energy portfolio and a higher contribution from its core business verticals.

Ebitda for the quarter rose 21 per cent to Rs 262 crore, with Ebitda for the quarter coming in at 37 per cent against 35 per cent YoY. Ebitda was aided by greater operating scale, favourable operating leverage and disciplined cost management, KPI Green said.

CFO resignation

Salim Yahoo tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer & key managerial personnel of the company vide letter dated August 11, 2026. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, of the company company

approved appointment of Kapil Kriplani as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company designated as Group Chief Financial Officer (KP Group) with effect from August 11, 2026.

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In his resignation letter, Yahoo said: "I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition. I shall fully comply with all applicable requirements relating to my notice period and handover responsibilities and will extend my complete cooperation to facilitate an effective transfer of duties and continuity of operations."

He said this was not been an easy decision for him. "However, considering my personal circumstances, I believe it is appropriate for me to step down and focus on my family responsibilities at this juncture," Yahoo said in his resignation letter.