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KPI Green shares drop 9% as CFO resigns, Q1 profit falls 14%; key details

KPI Green shares drop 9% as CFO resigns, Q1 profit falls 14%; key details

KPI Green said bottom line declined amid geopolitical and cost pressures on account of elevated depreciation and financing costs, even as the it remained focused on profitable and sustainable long-term growth.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 1:24 PM IST
KPI Green shares drop 9% as CFO resigns, Q1 profit falls 14%; key detailsSalim Yahoo tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer & key managerial personnel of the company vide letter dated August 11, 2026.

KPI Green Energy Ltd shares fell 9 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after the company’s CFO resigned citing personal family emergencies, while its consolidated net profit declined 14 per cent YoY to Rs 95 crore in the June quarter from Rs 111 crore in the year-ago period. KPI Green said bottom line declined amid geopolitical and cost pressures on account of elevated depreciation and financing costs, even as it remained focused on profitable and sustainable long-term growth.

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Following the development, the stock fell 9.09 per cent to hit a low of Rs 336 on BSE.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations, however, rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 694 crore in Q1 from Rs 603 crore a year earlier, driven by sustained execution momentum across renewable energy portfolio and a higher contribution from its core business verticals.

Ebitda for the quarter rose 21 per cent to Rs 262 crore, with Ebitda for the quarter coming in at 37 per cent against 35 per cent YoY. Ebitda was aided by greater operating scale, favourable operating leverage and disciplined cost management, KPI Green said.

CFO resignation

Salim Yahoo tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer & key managerial personnel of the company vide letter dated August 11, 2026. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee, of the company company 
approved appointment of Kapil Kriplani as Chief Financial Officer and key managerial personnel of the company designated as Group Chief Financial Officer (KP Group) with effect from August 11, 2026.

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In his resignation letter, Yahoo said: "I remain committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition. I shall fully comply with all applicable requirements relating to my notice period and handover responsibilities and will extend my complete cooperation to facilitate an effective transfer of duties and continuity of operations."

He said this was not been an easy decision for him. "However, considering my personal circumstances, I believe it is appropriate for me to step down and focus on my family responsibilities at this juncture," Yahoo said in his resignation letter.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 12:45 PM IST
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