KPIT Tech, Birlasoft, Cyient saw MF buying in Nov; IT biggies HCL Tech, Wipro, Infosys on sell list

Intellect Design Arena, Affle India, Happiest Minds, First Source Solutions and Cyient were some of the IT smallcaps, where MF Increases stakes in November on a monthly basis

Mutual funds were seen buying into many midcap and smallcap IT names in November, as they trimmed stake in five IT biggies namely TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, data compiled from PRME Database showed.

In the case of smallcap Birlasoft, fund managers bought 32,87,675 additional shares in November. MFs held 18.78 per cent stake in this smallcap IT firm as of November 30 against 17.63 per cent at the end of October
Published on: Dec 16, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 16, 2022, 11:51 AM IST
