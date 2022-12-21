KPIT Tech, Brightcom Group, Subex, Birlasoft and Zensar: How retail investors' big IT bets fared in 2022

Retail investor upped stakes in Brightcom Group, KPIT Technologies, Subex, Birlasoft and Zensar Technologies and three other BSE IT index constituents jumped at least 5 percentage points in the first three quarters of Calendar 2022. Data showed, seven of these eight stocks delivered negative returns for the year.

Retail holding in Zensar Technologies soared 887 basis points (or 8.87 percentage points) to 19.76 per cent in September quarter from 10.89 per cent in the December 2021 quarter, data compiled from corporate database Ace Equity showed. This stock sank 59 per cent year-to-date.

Retail holding in Brightcom Group increased 843 basis points (or 8.43 percentage points) in the three quarters to September 30. Retail stake in Brightcom Group stood at 21.46 per cent as of September 30 compared with 13.03 per cent as of December 31, 2021. The stock is down 69 per cent year-to-date.

Retail stake in FCS Software Solutions stood at 53.16 per cent, up 774 basis points over 45.42 per cent in the December quarter of 2021. This scrip has fallen 48 per cent yer-to-date.

In Subex, retail holding jumped 686 basis points to 54.42 per cent from 47.56 per cent as the scrip declined 39 per cent in 2022 so far. Similar was the case for Birlasoft where retail jholding rose 681 basis points to 19.44 per cent from 12.63 per cent. This scrip has declined 45 per cent year-to-date.

ASM Technologies shares fell 29 per cent year-to-date. This IT firm saw retail holding rising 658 basis points to 18.48 per cent from 11.90 per cent. KPIT Technologies was an exception as its shares rose 15 per cent for 2022 so far. Retail holding in this comany rose 6.23 per cent to 18.17 per cent from 11.94 per cent.

Retail holding in Xelpmoc Design And Tech climbed 504 basis points to 24.16 per cent from 19.12 per cent. This stock is down 65 per cent in 2022 so far.

Also Read: Tata Steel, Tata Power & Tata Motors among 8 Tata Group stocks where retail investors upped stakes in 2022