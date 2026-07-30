KPIT Tech share price at Rs 470 or Rs 815: What JPMorgan, Investec, others say

At 9.21 am, the KPIT Tech stock was trading 5.26 per cent lower at Rs 605. Choice said KPIT's Q1 results were better than the management's initial expectations but remained soft, with continued weakness for couple of large automotive clients, weighing on revenue growth and margin.

That said, KPIT's diversification strategy across clients, geographies, mobility segments and AI-led products is increasingly demonstrating resilience, Choice said adding that there is a reduced dependence on traditional passenger vehicle programs.

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"Encouraging traction across AI-defined mobility, vehicle engineering, digital cockpit, autonomous technologies and after-sales solutions, together with a healthy Products & Solutions pipeline and $257 million of deal wins, reinforces our confidence in a stronger H2FY27," it said.

360 ONE Capital said while the current KPIT Tech valuation appears reasonable, a meaningful pick-up in revenue growth will be essential for rerating. It maintained its 'Hold' rating on the stock.

MOFSL said KPIT’s H1 is still expected to remain subdued, with recovery likely in H1 and sequential growth to be seen from Q4, where it built in 3 per cent QoQ CC growth.

"The auto industry has remained soft due to Chinese competition, geopolitical uncertainty, and elevated input costs stemming from the ongoing war, with European OEMs disproportionately impacted (50 per cent of revenue), leading to job cuts, profit warnings, pay cuts, and restructuring across the ecosystem. While there have been no deal losses in Europe so far, the concern remains with the timing of deal closures and conversion to revenue," it said.

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MOFSL said KPIT may continue to see near-term weakness as it is grappling with global pressure in the automotive industry, along with geography and clientspecific weakness.