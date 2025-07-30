KPIT Tech shares climb 4% despite Q1 profit decline; here's why

Shares of KPIT Technologies Ltd climbed 4.27 per cent to close at Rs 1,269.65 on Wednesday, even as the company reported a 15.80 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26).

The company's net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 171.9 crore compared to Rs 204.2 crore in the same period last year. Despite the profit dip, KPIT reported a 12.76 per cent YoY increase in revenue from operations, which rose to Rs 1,538.76 crore from Rs 1,364.63 crore in Q1 FY25.

The uptick in share price appears to be supported by strong management commentary following the earnings announcement. The company highlighted a robust deal pipeline and healthy deal wins over the last two quarters, noting that large transformative engagements are expected to significantly contribute to revenue growth in the second half of FY26.

On the profitability front, KPIT cited improvements driven by productivity enhancement through artificial intelligence (AI), a shift towards fixed-price and solution-led contracts, and cost optimization via pyramid structuring.

Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD at KPIT, stated, "The performance of Q1 FY26 is in line with our expectations, and despite macro challenges, we have maintained our EBITDA margins."

He added that the company remains confident about its growth prospects in the second half of FY26, particularly with momentum expected from its top 25 clients. During the quarter, KPIT secured deal wins worth $241 million.

In a separate development, KPIT Technologies and JSW Motors announced a strategic partnership aimed at redefining the future of mobility in India. A joint statement noted that the partnership underscores KPIT's strategic commitment to the Indian market and aims to deliver exceptional customer experiences while accelerating the nation's transition to clean mobility.