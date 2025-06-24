KPIT Technologies shares slip 6% today, here's why 

Shares of KPIT Technologies slipped 6% on Tuesday after the firm said the overall business environment remains uncertain amid rising geopolitical tensions and ambiguity around global tariff structures.

KPIT Technologies shares lost 6% to Rs 1310.45 today against the previous close of Rs 1390.80 on BSE. Total 1.56 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 20.71 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 36,106 crore.

KPIT Technologies stock has fallen 18 per cent in a year and lost 11.31 per cent since beginning of the year.

Even as the deal pipeline remains strong, conversion rates are slower than expected. However, the automotive firm said a large portion of the pipeline is progressing positively. Region-wise, Europe is showing promise, while the USA and Asia remain somewhat uncertain. KPIT has reported some early, albeit small but strategic, wins in the Trucks and Off-highway segment.

The company sees offshoring to rise further as part of its efforts to reduce overall costs.

The company reported a 48.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. Profit rose to Rs 244.7 crore in Q4 against Rs 164.4 crore in the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations climbed 15.97 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,317.8 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses climbed 14.70 per cent to Rs 1,272.5 crore (YoY).

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY 2024-25.

KPIT Tech provides engineering, research, and development services, particularly in the automotive and mobility sectors, focusing on software-defined vehicles.