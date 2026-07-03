KPIT Technologies shares: Price targets and earnings expectations post weak Q1 guidance 

Shares of KPIT Technologies are likely to see a mild recovery from the current levels. Choice Institutional Equities says the KPIT Technologies stock is its preferred pick after the sharp correction across ER&D stocks has reset valuations. "But earnings risk remains inclined to the downside as recovery in automotive engineering spend continues to be deferred," said Choice.

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It assigned a price target of Rs 780 to the automotive software stock. The stock slipped to a 52 week low of Rs 552.25 on July 2, 2026. In the current session, the KPIT Technologies stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 560.40 against the previous close of Rs 558.70. Total 0.94 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.27 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 15,345 crore.

KPIT Technologies stock has fallen 52 per cent in six months and declined 67% in two years.

KPIT Technologies shares are trading lower than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 150 day, 200 day and higher than the 50 day and 100 day, moving averages.

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ALSO READ: KPIT Technologies warns of a weak Q1; JPMorgan downgrades stock, cuts price target

According to the brokerage, KPIT Technologies may witness disproportionate margin compression following significant revenue decline. Overall, favourable currency and cost optimisation should only partially offset weak operating leverage.

It expects a 4.8% QoQ revenue decline in dollar terms, led by a sharp Q1FY27-end slowdown as European automotive OEMs curtailed spending following profit warnings, leading to project delays, ramp-downs and weaker demand.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Marketing (EBITDAM) is forecasted to fall 320 bps QoQ to 17.4% in Q1FY27, with the contraction outpacing the revenue decline as the abrupt slowdown left limited scope for near-term cost optimisation.

Key factors to watch out for during the firm's Q1 earnings are (1) Spend outlook among top clients and platform program traction, (2) Deal conversion timelines and revenue visibility, (3) European OEM demand recovery and spending outlook, (4) Confidence in H2FY27 growth recovery trajectory and (5) Margin sustainability levers

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While the slowdown is cyclical rather than structural and long-term drivers, such as SDVs, AI-led engineering and semiconductor R&D remain intact, discretionary automotive R&D budgets are likely to stay constrained as OEMs prioritise cost-optimisation and capital discipline. "We continue to prefer companies with diversified vertical exposure, superior execution and resilient margin. LTTS and KPITTECH remain our preferred ideas within the ER&D space," said Choice.

Sachin Gupta, VP – Technical Research at Choice Equity Broking advised investors to be cautious on the KPIT tech counter.

"On the weekly chart, the stock has broken down from a bearish flat pattern, confirming a significant deterioration in its technical structure. From a technical standpoint, momentum remains decisively negative. The price has fallen decisively below the Ichimoku Cloud and the middle Bollinger Band, accompanied by exceptionally high trading volumes, indicating sustained selling pressure and confirming the breakdown of key support levels. Any recovery is likely to encounter strong resistance in the Rs 620–Rs 640 zone, where fresh selling interest may emerge. For long-term investors, it would be prudent to wait for signs of a stable base formation above the key support area of Rs 520– Rs 500 before considering the possibility of a sustainable trend reversal," said Gupta.

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KPIT Technologies Limited is a technology company, which is focused on automobile engineering and mobility solutions. The company offers electronic and mechanical engineering solutions to its customers. It also analyses data for diagnostics, maintenance and tracking of assets and related connectivity solutions, including data and analytics beyond embedded or mechanical engineering and their connectivity and integration with back-end information technology (IT) systems and platforms for the automobile and mobility sector.