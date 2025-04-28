KPIT Tech's Q4 profit up 49% at Rs 245 crore; Rs 6 per share dividend announced

KPIT Technologies Ltd on Monday said it recorded a 48.84 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for the March 2025 quarter. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 244.7 crore as against Rs 164.4 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 15.97 per cent to Rs 1,528.3 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,317.8 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses rose by 14.70 per cent to Rs 1,272.5 crore (YoY).

The company's Board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for FY 2024-25.

Separately, KPIT Tech has announced a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to accelerate the development and realisation of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

"This collaboration is poised to enhance innovation, speed up product feature launches, and deliver cost advantages by leveraging KPIT's cross-domain expertise in mobility technologies," it stated.

On the stock-specific front, KPIT was last seen trading 0.97 per cent higher at Rs 1,232.55. At this price, it has corrected 17.39 per cent in 2025 so far.

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 52.23. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.