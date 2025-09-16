KPR Mill, Indo Count, Welspun Living: Textile shares rise up to 6% amid hopes for US-India talks revival

Shares of India's leading textile manufacturers, including KPR Mill Ltd, Indo Count Industries Ltd, and Welspun Living Ltd rose up to 6% on Tuesday. The rally followed news that India is set to resume discussions with US Chief negotiator Brendan Lynch in New Delhi, boosting optimism for a resolution to the elevated tariffs impacting the sector. While this meeting is part of ongoing engagement and not a fresh round of negotiations, both the Commerce Ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs are involved, underscoring its significance after postponed formal talks last month. Market participants are closely watching these developments, as textiles has been one of the hardest-hit sectors, with companies like KPR Mill, Welspun Living, and Indo Count deriving between 50% and 70% of their revenues from the US market.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The imposition of an additional 25% tariff by the Trump Administration last year, in response to India's purchase of Russian oil, raised total US tariffs on Indian exports to 50%, severely affecting the financial performance of textile exporters. On Tuesday, Indo Count Industries shares were trading nearly 6% higher at Rs 297.3, KPR Mill gained 3.9%, and Welspun Living was up close to 3%. These gains outpaced the broader Sensex, with investors expressing renewed confidence as diplomatic outreach between US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised hopes for a thaw. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated that the first tranche of the trade deal with the US will be signed by November and that there is no reason to panic.

Advertisement

The outlook for textile stocks hinges on further progress in trade negotiations. These stocks have been volatile in recent months as tariff-related uncertainty weighed on margins and export prospects. KPR Mill, Indo Count, and Welspun Living face stiff competition from other large players in the Indian textile sector, all contending with similar exposure to the US market and tariff headwinds. The industry's future trajectory will depend on the outcome of ongoing trade discussions, potential tariff relief, and continued diplomatic efforts between the two nations.