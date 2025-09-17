KRBL dividend: How much will Anil Goel and family get as stock turns ex-dividend?

KRBL Ltd, the country’s rice manufacturer, turned ex-dividend today, September 17, after its board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share of face value Re 1 each.

The stock, which is part of the portfolios of renowned investor Anil Kumar Goel and his better half Seema Goel, saw a strong rally on Wednesday, rising as much as 4.6 per cent to hit a day’s high of Rs 422.15 on the BSE, up from the previous close of Rs 403.20. KRBL’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 9,308 crore. The stock is trading 86 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 225.70 and has gained 55 per cent over the past six months.

As per BSE data, Anil Kumar Goel holds 67,77,000 shares (2.96 per cent stake) in KRBL, entitling him to Rs 2.37 crore in dividends. Seema Goel holds 34,20,000 shares (1.49 per cent stake), translating to Rs 1.19 crore. Together, the couple will receive Rs 3.56 crore in dividend payouts.

On a technical front, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 38.6, indicating a mid-range position, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) was at 25.6, showing an oversold condition. The scrip also reflects very high volatility with a one-year beta of 1.2. On the moving averages front, the stock is trading below its 50-day SMA of Rs 423.3 but above its 200-day SMA of Rs 335.7.

According to a September 13 filing with stock exchanges, Independent Director Anil Kumar Chaudhary tendered his resignation with immediate effect on September 8, 2025.

KRBL, which primarily focuses on the manufacturing and marketing of rice products, has consistently upgraded its manufacturing units with advanced technologies and continues to explore opportunities for business expansion.