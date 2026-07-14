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Landmark Cars shares zoom 17% on Q1 updates, more details

Landmark Cars shares zoom 17% on Q1 updates, more details

Landmark Cars stock rallied 17.48% to Rs 496.90 today against the previous close of Rs 423. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1970 crore in the afternoon session today.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Landmark Cars shares zoom 17% on Q1 updates, more detailsLandmark Cars stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10-day, 20 day, 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Landmark Cars rose over 17% on Tuesday after the luxury cars dealer firm announced its business updates for the June 2026 quarter. The company said it reported highest-ever first-quarter sales during the quarter, led by solid growth in both the Vehicle Sales and After-sales segments.

Landmark Cars stock rallied 17.48% to Rs 496.90 today against the previous close of Rs 423. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1970 crore in the afternoon session today. Landmark Cars stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10-day, 20 day, 30 day 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

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However, the stock has fallen 28% from the 52-week high of Rs 674.70 reached on October 15, 2025. Landmark Cars said it logged a 22.47% rise in revenue to Rs 1733 crore in Q1 against Rs 1415 crore on a year on year basis. Vehicle sales climbed 24.15% to Rs 1465 crore in Q1 against Rs 1180 crore in the year ago period. 

Deliveries of several key models commenced in the June quarter, including Mercedes-Benz CLA, MG Majestor, and the new Renault Duster. Further, new models are expected to be launched from Mercedes-Benz, BYD, MG, M&M, Honda and KIA in the upcoming quarters. These launches are expected to drive healthy sales momentum in the coming months.

The supply of BYD cars improved in the June quarter and further improvement is expected in the current quarter, the company said. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 14, 2026 2:56 PM IST
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