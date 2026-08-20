A reversal in India’s MSCI emerging market weight trend is seen as a key trigger for renewed foreign investor inflows.
Large cap stocks could emerge as the biggest beneficiaries of the market’s next recovery leg, with improving index weight dynamics and returning foreign flows setting the stage for a shift in leadership on Dalal Street. Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO at Anand Rathi Wealth, said the case for large caps now looks stronger than a sector-specific bet for the remainder of the financial year.
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Large cap stocks have been laggards during in the short and long term. BSE 100 LargeCap TMC index slipped 4.87% in 2026 and lost 1.06% in a year. The index contains 100 stocks. It tracks 100 prominent large-cap, liquid companies selected from the broader BSE 500.
A shift in market leadership
After a phase in which broader markets carried the rally, Azeez believes leadership may now rotate toward frontline names. “From a market segment standpoint, more important than sector, I would say large caps will deliver better,” he said, underlining that the call is rooted in changing foreign investor behaviour rather than short-term momentum.
The timing is significant. Indian equities have recently shown signs of stabilising after a prolonged losing streak, even as domestic institutional investors continued to cushion the market against foreign outflows. In that backdrop, a revival in FII participation could materially alter the performance equation between large caps and the broader market.
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MSCI review seen as the trigger
The core of Azeez’s argument lies in MSCI’s emerging market index reviews. He pointed out that from November 2024 to May 2026, India’s weight in the index had declined in seven consecutive reviews. That trend, he said, has now shown its first reversal in the August review, with India’s weight inching up to 11.9% from 11.8% in May.
This was the first review after seven consecutive quarterly reviews in which India’s weight moved higher. According to Azeez, that shift was an early signal that foreign investors would turn positive again, a view he said he had flagged as early as June-end.
Why foreign flows matter now
The implication for investors is straightforward: if passive and active foreign money starts returning, large-cap stocks are likely to be the first port of call. These companies typically dominate benchmark indices and absorb institutional flows more directly than mid and small-cap counters.
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Azeez said the positive trend in July and August FII flows reflects the impact of the August review, and added that the November review could also be 'marginally favoring India' while being negative for markets such as Korea and Taiwan. If that plays out, India’s large-cap universe could continue to attract incremental global allocations.
Broader market implications
The message for investors is not that broader markets have lost relevance, but that the next phase of the rally may look different from the last one. “Broader markets have brought us thus far in the financial year,” Azeez said, but the return of FIIs could now tilt the balance toward larger, more liquid names.
For a market searching for durable leadership after volatility and range-bound trade, that may be the clearest signal yet that the recovery story is entering a new phase.
Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.