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Laser Power & Infra shares make a strong stock market debut; lists at 26% premium on BSE

Laser Power & Infra shares make a strong stock market debut; lists at 26% premium on BSE

Laser Power & Infra sold its shares in the price band of Rs 203-214 apiece, applied for a minimum of 70 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 742 crore between February July 9-13.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 10:01 AM IST
Laser Power & Infra shares make a strong stock market debut; lists at 26% premium on BSEKolkata-based Laser Power & Infra is an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors and other specialised products and components to the power transmission.

Shares of Laser Power & Infra made a strong stock market debut on Thursday, July 15 as the power cables and conductor solutions provider was listed at Rs 269 on BSE Ltd, a premium of 25.70 per cent over its issue price of Rs 214. However, the stock settled with a premium of 16.82 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 250 on NSE.

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As of the listing price, retail investors, who received a single lot of 70 equity shares made a profit of Rs 2,520 to Rs 3,850 on their investment of Rs 14,980. Similarly, HIN investors who received 14 lots consisting of 980 equity shares made a profit of Rs 35,280-53,900 on their investment of Rs 2,09,720.

Listing of Laser Power & Infra has been above the expectations. Ahead of its expectations, Larser Power shares were commanding a grey market premium of Rs 38-40 per share, suggesting a listing pop of 18-19 per cent for the investors. It was commanding GMP of Rs 35 when the issue opened for subscription.

The IPO of Laser Power & Infra was open for bidding between July 09-13. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 203-214 per share with a lot size of 70 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 742 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 542 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 93,45,793 shares worth Rs 200 crore.

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The issue was overall subscribed 38.94 times with more than 11.53 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 21,300 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 92.25 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) were booked at 43.34 times The retail portion was booked 6.59 times during the three-day bidding.

Incorporated in 1988, Kolkata-based Laser Power & Infra is an integrated manufacturer of power cables, conductors and other specialised products and components to the power transmission and distribution industry in India. It strategically expanded their business by entering the EPC segment in the power distribution sector.

Brokerage firms were largely positive on the issue, suggesting to subscribe it for a long-term. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers of Laser Infra & Power IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 10:00 AM IST
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