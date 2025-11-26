Latent View, Safari Industries, Aditya Birla Capital : How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Tuesday amid the expiry of November series contracts, which triggered the volatility during the session. Consistent FIIs outflows and delayed US-India trade deal soured the sentiments further. BSE Sensex tanked 313.70 points, or 0.37per cent, to settle at 84,587.01, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 74.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 25,884.80 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Latent View Analytics, Safari Industries India and Aditya Birla Capital are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities has to say about these stocks ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Safari Industries India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,600-2,650 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,380

With the current price action, Safari Industries has decisively surpassed the multiple resistance zone of Rs 2,350 on a closing basis. This breakout is accompanied by huge volumes, which signifies increased participation. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. The daily and weekly "band Bollinger" buy signal shows increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, Relative Strength Index (RSI), is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 2,600-2,755, and its downside support zone is the Rs 2,400-2,350 levels.



Aditya Birla Capital | Buy | Target Price: Rs 370 | Stop Loss: Rs 330

AB Capital is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. Huge volumes in this rally signify increased participation. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 365-385, and its downside support zone is the Rs 330-325 levels.



Latent View Analytics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 545 | Stop Loss: Rs 478

The weekly price action has formed a rounding bottom formation, indicating bullish sentiments. Currently, the stock is trending higher, forming higher tops and bottoms. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising averages, which reconfirms bullish sentiments. Past 3-5 weeks, rising volumes indicate increased participation. The weekly 'band Bollinger' buy signal shows increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly strength indicator, RSI, is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 550-600, and its downside support zone is the Rs 480-470 levels.