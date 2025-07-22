Latent View shares gain 8% on Q1 earnings 

Shares of Latent View, an analytics services company and midcap IT player, rose 8% on Tuesday after the firm reported its Q1 earnings. Latent View stock gained 7.87% to Rs 466.85 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 432.75 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 9208 crore.

The company reported a 30 percent year on year growth in net profit at Rs 50.8 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 32 percent to Rs 236 crore. This was the tenth quarter of revenue growth for the company.

EBITDA climbed 31.6% YoY to Rs 50.4 crore in Q1. However, EBITDA margin fell 10 basis points YoY to 21.4% in the June25 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY26 came at Rs 62 crore rising 18.9% from Rs 52.1 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer, LatentView, said: We are pleased to report our tenth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, with 1.6% sequential growth and 31.9% YoY.While growth was broad-based across verticals, we are enthused by the strong momentum in our Financial Services practice that grew 21.3% sequentially and 48.4% YoY. We are witnessing increased traction in our GenAI practice and anticipate that it will double, contributing 12-14% of our overall revenue by the end of FY26."

Latent View Analytics provides multiple solutions like consulting, business intelligence & insights, data modernization and advanced analytics & AI. The analytics offering includes, customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, finance & risk analytics, HR analytics, delivering data analytics solutions across the world.