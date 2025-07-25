Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Laurus Labs logs 1,185% rise in Q1 net profit, shares hit record high

Laurus Labs logs 1,185% rise in Q1 net profit, shares hit record high

The stock hit a high of Rs 845.60 against the previous close of Rs 835.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 45,261 crore

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025 4:11 PM IST
Laurus Labs logs 1,185% rise in Q1 net profit, shares hit record high Net profit surged 1185% year-on-year to Rs 163 crore compared to Rs 13 crore in the same period last year.

Shares of Laurus Labs hit a record high post strong Q1 earnings on Friday. The stock hit a high of Rs 845.60 against the previous close of Rs 835.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 45,261 crore. Later, the pharma stock closed 0.36% higher at Rs 838.85. 

Advertisement

Net profit surged 1185% year-on-year to Rs 163 crore compared to Rs 13 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue climbed 31% year-on-year to Rs 1570 crore compared to Rs 1195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged 127% to Rs 389 crore from Rs 171 crore a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Sensex crashed 721 pts to 81,463 and Nifty closed 225 pts lower to 24,837 in today.

 Laurus Labs is engaged in Development, manufacturing & services of Chemical & Chemical products, Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical, Bio & Botanical Products.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 25, 2025 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today