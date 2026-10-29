Laurus Labs shares close higher as Q2 net profit jumps 126%

Following the development, Laurus Labs shares closed at Rs 2,245, up 2.75% from the previous close of Rs 2,184.95. The stock opened at Rs 2,190 and touched a low of Rs 2,165.80 during the session.

CDMO business drives growth

The company's contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business recorded revenue of Rs 904 crore in Q2 FY27, up 75% YoY from Rs 518 crore. Revenue from small-molecule CDMO products increased 86% to Rs 875 crore, while revenue from the biological segment declined 38% to Rs 29 crore.

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The affordable medicines division reported revenue of Rs 1,302 crore, up 15% YoY. Within the division, finished dosage forms (FDF) revenue increased 31% to Rs 677 crore, while active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) revenue rose 1% to Rs 625 crore.

First-half performance

For the first half of FY27, Laurus Labs reported revenue of Rs 4,233 crore, up 31% YoY. Ebitda increased 72% to Rs 1,406 crore, with margins expanding to 33.2% from 25.4%. Net profit rose 126% to Rs 809 crore, compared with Rs 358 crore in the first half of FY26.

The company reported capital expenditure of Rs 864 crore in H1 FY27, equivalent to 20% of revenue. It also said it intends to invest more than Rs 3,000 crore across manufacturing network and capability expansion during FY27 and FY28.