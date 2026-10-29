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Laurus Labs shares close higher as Q2 net profit jumps 126%

Laurus Labs shares close higher as Q2 net profit jumps 126%

LAURUSLABS2,244.00(2.85%)

Laurus Labs' Ebitda rose 78% YoY to Rs 762 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 429 crore in the year-ago quarter.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Oct 29, 2026 4:13 PM IST
Laurus Labs shares close higher as Q2 net profit jumps 126% Laurus Labs shares closed at Rs 2,245, up 2.75% from the previous close of Rs 2,184.95.

Laurus Labs Ltd shares rose 3% on Thursday trade after the pharmaceutical company reported a 126% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27. Net profit stood at Rs 441 crore compared with Rs 195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while revenue rose 33% YoY to Rs 2,206 crore.

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The company's Ebitda rose 78% YoY to Rs 762 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 429 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin expanded to 34.5% from 26% a year earlier, an improvement of 850 basis points. Gross margin increased to 63%, up 310 basis points YoY, supported by a stronger business mix. Net profit also increased 20% sequentially from Rs 368 crore in Q1 FY27.

Following the development, Laurus Labs shares closed at Rs 2,245, up 2.75% from the previous close of Rs 2,184.95. The stock opened at Rs 2,190 and touched a low of Rs 2,165.80 during the session.

CDMO business drives growth

The company's contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business recorded revenue of Rs 904 crore in Q2 FY27, up 75% YoY from Rs 518 crore. Revenue from small-molecule CDMO products increased 86% to Rs 875 crore, while revenue from the biological segment declined 38% to Rs 29 crore.

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The affordable medicines division reported revenue of Rs 1,302 crore, up 15% YoY. Within the division, finished dosage forms (FDF) revenue increased 31% to Rs 677 crore, while active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) revenue rose 1% to Rs 625 crore.

First-half performance

For the first half of FY27, Laurus Labs reported revenue of Rs 4,233 crore, up 31% YoY. Ebitda increased 72% to Rs 1,406 crore, with margins expanding to 33.2% from 25.4%. Net profit rose 126% to Rs 809 crore, compared with Rs 358 crore in the first half of FY26.

The company reported capital expenditure of Rs 864 crore in H1 FY27, equivalent to 20% of revenue. It also said it intends to invest more than Rs 3,000 crore across manufacturing network and capability expansion during FY27 and FY28.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Oct 29, 2026 4:13 PM IST
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