Laurus Labs shares close higher as Q2 net profit jumps 126%

Laurus Labs Ltd shares rose 3% on Thursday trade after the pharmaceutical company reported a 126% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY27. Net profit stood at Rs 441 crore compared with Rs 195 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while revenue rose 33% YoY to Rs 2,206 crore.
The company's Ebitda rose 78% YoY to Rs 762 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with Rs 429 crore in the year-ago quarter. The Ebitda margin expanded to 34.5% from 26% a year earlier, an improvement of 850 basis points. Gross margin increased to 63%, up 310 basis points YoY, supported by a stronger business mix. Net profit also increased 20% sequentially from Rs 368 crore in Q1 FY27.