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Lenskart Q1 results: Profit zooms 269% to Rs 222 crore; revenue up 43%

Lenskart Q1 results: Profit zooms 269% to Rs 222 crore; revenue up 43%

LENSKART586.45(0.47%)

The company reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 589 crore, up 61.3 per cent YoY.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 5:41 PM IST
Lenskart Q1 results: Profit zooms 269% to Rs 222 crore; revenue up 43%Lenskart's profit after tax (PAT) margin expanded to 8.4 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 4 per cent a year earlier, an improvement of 443 basis points (bps).

Lenskart Solutions Ltd on Wednesday reported a 269.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the holding company) to Rs 221.84 crore for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 60.08 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 43.26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,714.18 crore during the quarter, from Rs 1,894.46 crore in Q1 FY26.

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The company reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 589 crore, up 61.3 per cent YoY. Its profit after tax (PAT) margin expanded to 8.4 per cent in Q1 FY27 from 4 per cent a year earlier, an improvement of 443 basis points (bps).

Lenskart said its Lenskart Gold active membership base reached 93.5 lakh during the quarter. Gold subscription fees stood at Rs 66 crore, registering a 57.4 per cent YoY growth.

The company added 132 net new stores in Q1 FY27, compared with 83 stores added in the year-ago quarter, taking its total active store count to 3,459.

In India, Lenskart added 116 net new stores, including 83 in Tier 2-plus cities, and entered 50 new cities during the quarter. Its international operations added 16 net new stores.

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The company's international segment revenue increased 38 per cent YoY to Rs 1,203 crore in Q1 FY27. Lenskart said the segment benefited from favourable currency movements, while revenue growth on a constant-currency (CC) basis was around 29 per cent YoY.

"This growth was broad-based, with robust performance across Japan, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and our other geographies," the company said.

Lenskart added 16 net new international stores during the quarter, taking its international store count to 734 from 718.

The Q1 earnings were released shortly after market hours on Wednesday. Earlier in the session, Lenskart shares declined 0.42 per cent to close at Rs 586.55.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 12, 2026 5:38 PM IST
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