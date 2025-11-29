Lenskart Q2 results: Net profit jumps 20% to Rs 102 crore; revenue up 21%

Lenskart Solutions has reported its financial performance for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, marking a strong debut in its first earnings declaration since listing on the bourses earlier this month. The eyewear retail major witnessed a double-digit growth trajectory across both top-line and bottom-line fronts, driven by sustained demand and operational efficiencies.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the second quarter stood at Rs 102.2 crore, registering a growth of 19.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to Rs 85.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations surged 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,096 crore against Rs 1,735 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting the company’s deepening market penetration.

At the operating level, Lenskart demonstrated significant margin expansion. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) jumped 44.5 per cent YoY to Rs 414.20 crore, up from Rs 287 crore in Q2 FY25. Consequently, EBITDA margins improved substantially to 19.76 per cent from 16.52 per cent in the same period last year, signalling improved unit economics and cost rationalisation.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, net profit soared 70 per cent from Rs 60 crore in the preceding June quarter. This sharp rise was aided by the absence of exceptional items, which had weighed on the books by Rs 10.4 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue grew 10.6 per cent sequentially from Rs 1,894 crore in Q1 FY26. Operational discipline remained visible as EBITDA rose 23.3 per cent QoQ from Rs 336 crore, with margins expanding to 19.8 per cent from 18 per cent.

A granular look at the financials reveals broad-based growth. The India segment continued to be the heavy lifter, contributing Rs 1,230.6 crore to the revenue, while the International business, buoyed by subsidiaries like Owndays, clocked Rs 879.6 crore.

In a bid to bolster its global footprint and tech capabilities, the quarter saw hectic deal-making activity. Lenskart Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary, acquired an 84.21 per cent stake in Stellio Ventures S.L (Meller) for approximately Rs 410 crore. Additionally, the company strengthened its hold on Quantduo Technologies by acquiring an additional 79.04 per cent stake, making it a subsidiary.

These results come on the heels of Lenskart's blockbuster Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company recently completed its public issue of over 18.1 crore equity shares, raising approximately Rs 7,278 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale.