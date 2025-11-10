Shares of Lenskart Solutions disappointed on their Dalal Street debut on Monday, November 10 as the omnichannel eyewear player was listed at Rs 390 on BSE, a discount of 2.99 per cent over its issue price of Rs 402 apeice. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a discount of 1.74 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 395 on NSE.

The listing on Lenskart Solutions has been below the expectations. Ahead of its debut, Lenskart Solutions saw a sharp correction in its grey market premium (GMP), despite getting bids over Rs 1 lakh crore. It was commanding a premium of Rs 6-8 in the unofficial market, suggesting a muted listing pop of 1-2 per cent for the investors.

As of the listing price of Lenskart Solutions, retail investors who got one lot of 37 equity shares made a loss of Rs 444 on their investment. Similarly, HNI investors, who got allotment of 14 lots consisting of 518 equity shares made a loss of Rs 6,216 on their investment of Rs 2,08,236 apeice.

Even before its listing, Ambit imitated coverage on Lenskart Solutions with a 'sell' rating with a target price of Rs 337, still suggesting nearly 15 per cent fall from its listing price. It believes that the company has a high-capital heavy business model shall keep the returns muted.

The IPO of Lenskart Solutions was open for subscription between October 31-November 04. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 382-402 per share with a lot size of 37 shares. The new-age tech-enable player raised a total of Rs 7,278.02 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 2,150 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 12,75,62,573 equity shares.

The issue was overall subscribed a total of 28.26 times, with over 32.56 lakh applications, attracting bids over Rs 1.13 lakh crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 40.35 times, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) quota was booked 18.23 times. The allocation for retail investors and employees were subscribed 7.54 times and 4.95 times, respectively.

Established in 2008, Lenskart Solutions is a technology-focused eyewear company involved in the design, manufacturing, branding, and retail of prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. Operating under a direct-to-consumer model, it offers a broad range of eyewear under its own brands and sub-brands, catering to all age groups and price segments.

Brokerage firms has a mixed view on this stock. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and Intensive Fiscal Services were the lead managers for the issue, while MUFG was appointed as registrar.