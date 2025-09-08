LG Electronics to launch Rs 15,000-crore India IPO in October 2025: Report

LG Electronics is preparing to launch a significant initial public offering (IPO) in India this October, aiming to raise Rs 15,000 crore. The South Korean conglomerate will offer 15% of its local arm, equivalent to 10.2 crore shares. This IPO will represent the second-largest offering by a Korean company in India, following Hyundai's substantial IPO last year, said a report by The Economic Times.

Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India have been appointed as the book-running lead managers for the issue. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the public issue earlier this year, after LG Electronics filed in December 2024.



Initially, LG Electronics planned to launch the IPO between April and May 2025. However, adverse market conditions and global economic challenges, such as trade disputes and shifting U.S. tariffs, delayed the IPO. These factors also led to a reduction in LG's valuation expectations from $15 billion to approximately $10.5-11.5 billion. "The company was waiting for market conditions to stabilise before launching the issue, and it now sees October as the right window," the ET report cited an unnamed banker as saying. The company is keen to capitalise on the buoyant domestic primary market, which has seen approximately 30 IPOs raise over Rs 60,000 crore so far in 2025.

LG's upcoming IPO is part of a broader trend of large-scale public offerings in India this year. Notably, HDB Financial Services led earlier offerings with a Rs 12,500-crore IPO, marking the largest issue of 2025 so far. The future pipeline includes hefty offerings from Tata Capital, projected at Rs 17,200 crore, alongside anticipated IPOs from companies such as Groww, Meesho, PhonePe, and Shadowfax, among others. These substantial IPOs are expected to collectively seek an additional ?70,000 crore in capital.