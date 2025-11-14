LG Electronics shares end lower as first earnings after market debut disappoint 

Shares of LG Electronics India tumbled over 5% intra day on Friday after the electronic goods maker reported its first earnings after listing on BSE and NSE.

LG Electronics India shares fell 5.29% to Rs 1585.40 during the trading session today. Later, the stock ended 3.31% lower at Rs 1618.70. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.09 lakh crore. The consumer appliances firm on Thursday reported a 27.31 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its Q2 net profit. Profit came at Rs 389.4 crore in the July–September quarter compared to Rs 535.7 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 0.98 per cent YoY to Rs 6,174 crore against Rs 6,113.8 crore in Q2 FY25.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 547.5 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 8.9 per cent, down from Rs 757.4 crore and a margin of 12.4 per cent a year earlier.

Around 3.03 lakh shares changed hands today amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.23 crore.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-day and 20-day simple moving averages (SMA). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 50.4. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd made a strong debut oN November 14, listing at Rs 1,715 on BSE, a premium of 50.44 per cent to their issue price of Rs 1,140 per share. The stock later touched a day high of Rs 1,736.40, up 52.32 per cent from the initial public offering (IPO) price.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) was open for subscription between October 7 and 9. With a price band of Rs 1,080–1,140 per share, the company raised Rs 11,607 crore through an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 10.18 crore equity shares by its South Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc.