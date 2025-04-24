LIC, Cochin Shipyard, Oberoi Realty: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices extended their gains for another session and settled higher on Wednesday on the back of positive domestic and global cues. Better IT earnings and optimism over easing tariff concerns supported the sentiments at Dalal Street. BSE Sensex jumped 520.90 points, or 0.65 per cent to settle at 80,116.49, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 161.70 points, or 0.67 per cent to end at 24,328.95 for the day.

Select buzzing stocks including Life Insurance Corporation of India, Oberoi Realty and Cochin Shipyard are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of analysts from a couple of brokerages have to about these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:

Cochin Shipyard | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,660 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,500

After a long consolidation, finally Cochin Shipyard has managed to confirm a breakout above Rs 1,500 mark. The price structure resembles an inverse head and shoulder pattern which is bullish in nature. Price action is supported with volumes and positive placement of momentum oscillators. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock near Rs 1,500 with a stop loss of Rs 1,420 for upside target of Rs 1,660.

Recommended by: Mehul Kothari, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

Oberoi Realty | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,950 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,575

Oberoi Realty has broken out of a prolonged consolidation phase near key support zones, signaling the end of accumulation and the beginning of a potential uptrend. The stock has confirmed a bullish breakout from a well-defined Double Bottom pattern on the daily timeframe—an established reversal formation. The breakout is supported by encouraging price action, with the stock rebounding strongly from lower levels and successfully crossing above its short-term EMA (20-day) and medium-term EMA (50-day). Traders can consider entering with a stop-loss at Rs 1,575 to manage downside risk, while aiming for an upside target of Rs 1,950.

Recommended by: Sumit Bagadia, Choice Broking

Life Insurance Corporation of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 975 | Stop Loss: Rs 699

Following a peak near the Rs 1,222 level, shares of LIC underwent a sharp correction of nearly Rs 500, translating to a substantial 41 per cent drop in value. Over the past 2-3 weeks, however, the stock has shown signs of stabilization, forming a sustained support base around the Rs 750-800 zone. During this consolidation phase, an inverse Head & Shoulder pattern has formed, indicating potential reversal. A bullish divergence on the RSI strengthens the positive outlook. Considering these technical factors, investors may consider initiating long positions in the Rs 780 – 805 range, with an upside target of Rs 975. A stop-loss should be placed at Rs 699 on a daily closing basis to manage downside risk.

Recommended by: Jigar S Patel, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers