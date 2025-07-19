LIC, Hero MotoCorp, Divis, Pidilite, Zydus Life shares to turn ex-dividend next week

Stocks such as Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Pidilite Industries Ltd, Divis Laboratories Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Union Bank of India, and Shree Cement Ltd, among others, will turn ex-dates for corporate actions next week.

The LIC board had recommended an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for FY25. July 25 is the record date for the purpose of determining eligible LIC shareholders for dividend purposes. All eligible shareholders of the company with their names in the list at the end of Friday (record date) would be eligible to receive a dividend. The dividend, if approved, will be paid around September 25, the company told stock exchanges.

The Hero MotoCorp board at its meeting held on May 13 had recommended a final dividend of Rs 65 per equity share with a face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 42nd AGM. July 24 is the record date for the same, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Similarly, the Pidilite Industries board held its meeting on May 8 and had recommended a dividend of Rs 20 per equity share of a face value of Rs 1 each for approval of members at the AGM. July 23 is the record date for the same.

The Divis Laboratories board held its meeting on May 17 and recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for approval of members at the 35th AGM. July 25 is the record date for the same.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd (Rs 11 per share, July 25 is the record date), Info Edge (Rs 3.6 per share, July 25 is the record date), Union Bank of India (Rs 4.75 per share, July 25 is the record date), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (Rs 0.7 per share, July 24 is the record date) and dozens of other stocks will go ex-dividend next week.

The coming week will see stock investors tracking domestic quarterly earnings, global cues, and developments in the US-India trade talks for direction.