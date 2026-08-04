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LIC OFS today: Floor price at 10% discount; govt to sell up to 6.5% stake

LIC OFS today: Floor price at 10% discount; govt to sell up to 6.5% stake

LIC OFS today: LIC said a discount of Rs 10 per share will be offered to retail investors and company employees on cut-off price on T Day i.e. August 4, 2026. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 8:16 AM IST
LIC OFS today: Floor price at 10% discount; govt to sell up to 6.5% stakeLIC shares: A minimum of 25 per cent of the OFS is reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies. An additional 50,00,000 shares will be offered to LIC employees.

The two-day offer for sale (OFS) in Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will open on Tuesday. The President of India, acting through the Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance, has proposed to sell up to a 6.5 per cent stake in the state-run life insurer at a floor price of Rs 382 per share. The floor price is at a discount of about 10 per cent to LIC's Monday closing price of Rs 424.35 on BSE.

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LIC said a discount of Rs 10 per share will be offered to retail investors and company employees on cut-off price on T Day i.e. August 4, 2026. Here retail investor is referred to individuals, who would place bids for offer shares of total value not more than Rs 2,00,000. A minimum 10 per cent of the offer shares are reserved for allocation to retail investors.

The base issue comprised of 31,62,49,885 LIC shares of face value of Rs 10 each, representing 2.50 per centof the total issued and paid up equity share capital of LIC. In the case of oversubscription, the LIC promoter intends to further sell up to 50,59,99,816 equity shares, accounting for an additional 4 per cent of stake. Total proposed selling, hence, comes to 82,22,49,701 shares.

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A minimum of 25 per cent of the offer shares are reserved for mutual funds and insurance companies. An additional 50,00,000 shares, equivalent to 0.04 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity, will be offered to employees through the stock exchange mechanism.

Only non-retail investors are allowed to place their bids on T day, i.e., August 4, 2026. While placing their bids, they may indicate their willingness to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day for allocation to them in the unsubscribed portion of retail category. For retail investors, employees and for non-retail investors who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 Day, the date is set at August 5, 2026.

Those non-retail investors who have placed their bids on T day and have chosen to carry forward their un-allotted bids to T+1 day, will be allowed to carry forward and also revise their bids on T+1 day as per the OFS Guidelines.

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The offer will take place during trading hours on a separate window of the stock exchanges, commencing at 9:15 a.m. and will close at 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time on the same date.

Retail investors may bid at any price above the floor price and/or at a "Cut-Off Price". "Cut-Off Price" means the lowest price, at which the entire offer shares are sold, based on all valid bids received in the retail category and for the bids received in the non-retail investors.

IIFL Capital Services, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, BNP Paribas Securities India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are brokers on behalf of sellers. IIFL Capital Services will act as settlement broker, LIC informed stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 8:12 AM IST
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