LIC shares up nearly 12% in a year; what lies ahead for this insurance PSU

Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were trading marginally higher in Thursday's session. The stock was last seen up 0.15 per cent at Rs 876.55. Over the past one year, LIC has gained 11.98 per cent.

The state-owned insurer reported a 17.20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit for the December quarter (Q3 FY26). Net profit came in at Rs 12,958.22 crore as against Rs 11,056.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net premium income rose 17.5 per cent to Rs 1,25,613.36 crore from Rs 1,06,891.48 crore a year ago. Total income increased 15.84 per cent to Rs 2,33,983.79 crore compared with Rs 2,01,993.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Some market experts have shared largely mixed views on the stock's near-term trajectory.

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said investors can hold the stock with only a medium- to long-term perspective.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said, "Rs 920 seems to be a potential resistance zone, while the support base is placed near Rs 860 subzone."

According to AR Ramachandran, part-time Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "LIC's stock has strong support at Rs 840. A daily close above resistance of Rs 903 could lead to an upside target of Rs 936 in the near term."

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said the stock is likely to face resistance near Rs 920 level, adding investors can consider booking some profit at current levels.

As of December 2025, promoters held a 96.50 per cent stake in the state-owned insurer.