TCS Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Rs 12 interim dividend announced, check payment date, record date | Highlights, takeaways

LIVE updates: TCS Q1 Results 2026, Dividend Announcement FY 2027 - India’s IT earnings season kicks off today, July 9, 2026, as tech bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is all set to announce its Q1 FY27 financial results. The TCS quarterly earnings will be declared post market hours around 4 PM. Investors are on high alert with the share price trading near multi-year lows after a 36% year-to-date decline. The board is also widely expected to clear an interim dividend, building on its strong history of shareholder payouts. Beyond the core numbers, the Street's focus remains fixed on management commentary. Analysts are looking for critical guidance regarding client discretionary spending, large contract ramp-ups, and the commercial monetization of generative and agentic AI pipelines amid ongoing global macroeconomic headwinds. Here are all the LIVE updates on TCS Q1 results 2026, dividend announcement of FY 2027:-
TCS begins FY27 with continued growth; wins multiple AI transformation deals
- Q1 Revenue at ₹72,275 crore; Growth +2.2% QoQ, +13.9% YoY in INR, +0.4% QoQ in CC
- Annualized AI Revenue at US$ 2.6 billion in Q1FY27, up 13.6% QoQ
- Operating Margin at 24.0%*; Net Margin at 19.2%*
- Q1 Total Contract Value (TCV): US$ 9.5 billion
- Signs net-new AI-led business transformation deals
- US$ 800 million mega deal with SKF
- Multi-million $ strategic partnership agreement with ServiceNow
o Multi-million $ with Europe-based Fortune Global 50
The interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, July 31, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose.
TCS Dividend: We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of INR 12 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company, TCS said in exchange filing.
TCS Dividend: History - Recent announcements
25/05/2026 Final Dividend 31.00
16/01/2026 Interim Dividend 11.00
16/01/2026 Special Dividend 46.00
15/10/2025 Interim Dividend 11.00
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will shortly release its Q1 FY27 results after market hours. Brokerages estimate largely flat sequential revenue growth due to delayed client spending and AI pricing pressure, but total contract value (TCV) deal wins are expected to remain robust.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is officially kicking off the Q1 FY27 corporate earnings season today, July 9, 2026. As per standard practice, the board meeting is happening today to finalize both the June quarter financial results and the interim dividend payout.
While the stock experienced an intraday dip of over 2% (touching a low of ₹2,016.00), it saw a sharp recovery in the afternoon session to finish nearly flat. Investors are now awaiting the final corporate presentation and the management commentary scheduled for later this evening, which will outline client spending trends, AI deal pipelines, and details regarding the interim dividend.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) concluded today's trading session on July 9, 2026, slightly lower as the market locked in positions just ahead of its Q1 FY27 earnings release.
Final Closing Metrics (NSE)
Closing Price: ₹2,054.50 (Down 0.15% or ₹3.00 from the previous close)
Previous Close: ₹2,057.50
Open Price: ₹2,057.50
Intraday High: ₹2,065.00
Intraday Low: ₹2,016.00
The Core Focus: Total Contract Value (TCV) booking velocity.
BFSI Recovery & Discretionary Spending Trends - The Core Focus: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) remains TCS's largest structural vertical.
The Extent of Margin Compression (Wage Hike Hit) - The Core Focus: The biggest point of interest is how heavily the annual wage hikes (which took effect on April 1) have dented profitability.
Market Experts Are Watching - Growth Guidance: Whether management's outlook for the remaining quarters of FY27 will provide the necessary trigger to lift investor sentiment, given that the stock has faced a correction of over 35% so far in 2026.
Market Experts Are Watching - Hiring Trends: Intentions regarding fresh talent onboarding and lateral hiring metrics amidst a tighter margin environment.
Market experts are watching - Geopolitical Impact: Updates on how ongoing volatility and macro disruptions in the Middle East or Western markets are impacting project timelines.
Market Experts Are Watching - AI Monetization & Strategy: Progress on GenAI partnerships (like its OpenAI tie-up) and updates on its $2 billion AI data center initiatives under 'HyperVault'.
Market Experts Are Watching - Any signs of recovery or extended caution regarding discretionary tech spending in North America and the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) verticals.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is scheduled to announce its Q1 FY27 results today, July 9, 2026, after market trading hours, officially kicking off the corporate earnings season for the IT sector.
The company will also host its earnings conference call at 7:00 PM IST to discuss the detailed performance.
Earlier on June 17, TCS informed - TCS wins multi-year deal to transform Elopak’s IT Operations. TCS will deploy its proprietary AI-service delivery suite of solutions - Cognix for advanced analytics automation to modernise Elopak’s global IT operations using AI and cloud for greater agility and efficiency.
Watch TCS 31st Annual General Meeting 2025-26 ahead of TCS Q1 results announcement - Watch the 31st Annual General Meeting of Tata Consultancy Services Limited, held on Tuesday, June 9, 2026.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has informed exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve
i. approve and take on record the audited standalone interim financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the quarter ending June 30, 2026;
ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated interim financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the quarter ending June 30, 2026; and
iii. consider declaration of an interim dividend to the equity shareholders.