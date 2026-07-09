TCS Q1 Results LIVE Updates: Rs 12 interim dividend announced, check payment date, record date | Highlights, takeaways

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) concluded today's trading session on July 9, 2026, slightly lower as the market locked in positions just ahead of its Q1 FY27 earnings release.

Final Closing Metrics (NSE)

Closing Price: ₹2,054.50 (Down 0.15% or ₹3.00 from the previous close)

Previous Close: ₹2,057.50

Open Price: ₹2,057.50

Intraday High: ₹2,065.00

Intraday Low: ₹2,016.00