Lloyds Engineering approves Rs 987-cr right issue, check stock reaction

Shares of Lloyds Engineering Works were trading on a flat note today even as the firm said its board approved terms of rights issue worth Rs 987.26 crore. Lloyds Engineering Works stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 62 against the previous close of Rs 61.56 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7219 crore on BSE.

"The Board of Directors of Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (LEWL), a significant engineering solutions provider, has approved the raising of capital through a Rights Issue of equity shares in its Meeting held on July 30, 2024 and the terms of the said Right Issue in its meeting held on April 17, 2025. This decision reflects the company's commitment to strengthening its financial foundation and accelerating its long-term strategic roadmap," said the firm.

"The total size of the Rights Issue is approximately Rs 987.26 crore, comprising of 30,85,17,476 equity shares on a partly paid basis. This will increase the paid-up share capital of the Company by 20.93% on post Rights Issue Paid-Up share capital basis," added the company.

The rights equity shares are priced at Rs 32 each, with Rs 16 payable on application and the balance to be paid in one or more calls on or before March 31, 2026.

The baord of the firm, has fixed record date for the rights issue on April 28, 2025 – for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to receive Rights Entitlements.

Shareholders will get nine rights equity shares for every 34 fully paid-up equity shares held by eligible equity shareholders as on the Record Date. The date for opening of the rights issue is Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Lloyds Engineering is a complete customised process plant equipment providing company in India. It provides a complete engineering and infrastructure solutions package by designing engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and installation.