Lloyds Metals and Energy shares zoom 14% on stellar Q3 earnings; more details

Lloyds Metals stock zoomed 13.78% to Rs 1328.70 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 68,704 crore.

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Feb 4, 2026 11:38 AM IST
Shares of Lloyds Metals and Energy rose 14% on Wednesday after the firm reported its highest ever Revenue, EBITDA and PAT in Q3  of this fiscal. Q3 profit rose 180% to RS 1089.5 crore in the last quarter against Rs 389.3 crore in the year ago period. Total income rose 204% to Rs 5155.3 crore in the last quarter against Rs 16,932 crore in the Q3 of previous fiscal. 

EBITDA rose 235% to Rs 1856.4 crore in Q3 against Rs 554.4 crore in the year ago period. 

EBITDA margins came at 36.01% in Q3 up 327 bps from 32.75% on a year to year basis. 

Lloyds Metals stock zoomed 13.78% to Rs 1328.70 on Wednesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 68,704 crore. Total 2.02 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 26.25 crore. 


For the nine month ended December 2025, profit rose 84% to Rs 2298.5 crore against Rs 1248.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. 

Total income surged 103% to Rs 11273.8 crore in nine months to December 2025 against Rs 5560.1 crore in the year ago period. 

In other updates, teh firm said it has commenced its operations of DRI expansion in Q3FY26. This would aid the company further. The company has incurred capex of INR 42,357 mn during 9MFY26

The company is engaged in iron ore mining, sponge iron (Direct Reduced Iron or DRI) manufacturing, and power generation. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:38 AM IST
