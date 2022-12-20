scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Logged losses for 6 quarters in a row, yet these 14 stocks rallied up to 1,600% in 2022!

Feedback

Logged losses for 6 quarters in a row, yet these 14 stocks rallied up to 1,600% in 2022!

SEL Manufacturing shares zoomed 1,637 per cent to Rs 653.85 apiece from Rs 37.65 apiece on December 31, 2021. The textiles company commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 2,166.51 crore

SPS International saw its shares rallying 291 per cent (5.4 times) to Rs 20.55 apiece from Rs 5.25 apiece. SPS International, as per corporate database Ace Equity, is a global data processing company SPS International saw its shares rallying 291 per cent (5.4 times) to Rs 20.55 apiece from Rs 5.25 apiece. SPS International, as per corporate database Ace Equity, is a global data processing company

A total of 14 stocks, which delivered multibagger returns in 2022, have not reported profits at least in the last six quarters. Most of these stocks are lesser known, with only two stocks having market capitalisation of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Published on: Dec 20, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 20, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS