Logged losses for 6 quarters in a row, yet these 14 stocks rallied up to 1,600% in 2022!

A total of 14 stocks, which delivered multibagger returns in 2022, have not reported profits at least in the last six quarters. Most of these stocks are lesser known, with only two stocks having market capitalisation of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Shares of SEL Manufacturing Company zoomed 1,637 per cent to Rs 653.85 apiece from Rs 37.65 apiece on December 31, 2021. The textiles company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 2,166.51 crore on Monday, which was 17.36 times the Rs 124.75 crore m-cap it commanded as on December 31. SEL, which manufactures and exports cotton yarn, combed yarn, knitted fabrics and knitted garments, reported a losses for at least six consecutive quarters. In September quarter, the company reported Rs 27.82 crore in losses. For six quarters, losses mounted to Rs 210 crore.

SPS International saw its shares rallying 291 per cent (5.4 times) to Rs 20.55 apiece from Rs 5.25 apiece. SPS International, as per corporate database Ace Equity, is a global data processing company providing services of automated data processing and specialised services related to the Imaging and Optical Mark Reading systems. This stock trades under GSM (graded surveillance measure), Stage 4.

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure, which is engaged in the processing, sale and export of marine products like lobsters, snails, sting ray and crabs, soared 228 per cent to Rs 574.70 from Rs 175.45 apiece. This loss-making company has reported a cumulative loss of Rs 51.54 crore in last six quarters.

Loss making Arihant Tournesol, which is engaged in the business of edible oils and allied products, surged 187 per cent this calendar.

Shares of loss-making companies Kernex Microsystems (up 151 per cent), Maharashtra Corporation (up 145 per cent), Indian Link Chain Manufacturers (up 136 per cent) and PAOS Industries (up 121 per cent) also turned multibaggers in 2022.

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company, MPS Infotecnics, Epsom Properties, Nikki Global Finance, Swan Energy and Prism Medico and Pharmacy jumped 100-110 per cent. Among these companies, IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company has reported a cumulative loss of Rs 406.49 crore in last six quarters while Swan Energy reported losses to the tune of Rs 265.39 crore in last six quarters.

