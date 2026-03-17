Long MCX, BSE; short KPIT, HPCL: 7 F&O trading ideas for march futures; check details

Indian equity markets are witnessing intense selling pressure amid the rising global uncertainties and domestic concerns weighing heavily on investor sentiment. The market weakness was driven by multiple factors. Persistent FIIs selling, weaker rupee and firm crude oil prices have been dampening the sentiments further.

Domestic brokerage firm Master Capital Services (Master Trust Ltd) has suggested seven F&O stock trading ideas in the March futures segment, which may deliver decent returns for the investors. Four of them are on the long side (bullish), while the remaining three are on the short side (bearish). Check the entry levels, targets, stop losses, approximate margin required for the trade:



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Long Ideas

Multi Commodity Exchange of India | Bullish | Entry : 2,520 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,390 | Target: Rs 2,660 | Margin: Rs 3,99,400

MCX continues to maintain a strong bullish technical structure following its recent breakout from a consolidation phase. After the breakout, the stock witnessed a measured upward move and is now retracing towards the 20-day EMA, indicating a healthy pullback within the prevailing uptrend. Such retracements often act as a technical reset, allowing momentum indicators to cool off while maintaining the broader bullish structure. Price action remains constructive as the stock continues to trade above its key moving averages, reflecting sustained trend strength. The formation of higher highs and higher lows further reinforces the underlying positive bias. The 20-day EMA is likely to act as a dynamic support zone, and stability near this level could provide a base for the next leg of the uptrend, keeping the overall momentum firmly in favor of the bulls.



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BSE | Bullish | Entry : 2,830 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,710 | Target: Rs 3,000 | Margin: Rs 3,11,400

BSE Ltd is exhibiting a constructive technical setup as the stock forms an inverse head and shoulders pattern within an established uptrend. The neckline resistance is currently being tested, and a decisive breakout above this level would confirm the pattern, signaling continuation of the prevailing bullish trend. Price action remains well supported above key moving averages, reflecting sustained trend strength and positive market structure. The alignment of short and medium term EMAs continues to indicate bullish momentum, while the formation of higher highs and higher lows reinforces the positive bias. RSI is trending in the bullish zone, highlighting strengthening momentum without entering extreme overbought territory. Additionally, stable volumes during the consolidation phase suggest accumulation, and a volume expansion on breakout could further validate the bullish continuation setup.



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Coal India | Bullish | Entry : 459| Stop Loss: Rs 445 | Target: Rs 485 | Margin: Rs 1,11,700

Coal India Ltd is displaying a constructive technical structure after breaking out of a well-defined rising channel. Following the breakout, the stock is currently retracing toward the upper boundary of the channel, which is now acting as a potential support zone, indicating a healthy pullback within the broader uptrend. Price continues to trade above key moving averages, reflecting sustained bullish momentum and a positive trend structure characterized by higher highs and higher lows. The short term EMAs remain positively aligned, reinforcing near term strength. RSI is holding in the bullish zone, suggesting underlying momentum remains intact. Additionally, the breakout was accompanied by a noticeable rise in volumes, indicating strong participation, while the current retracement appears relatively controlled, supporting the possibility of trend continuation upon stabilization near support.



Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | Bullish | Entry : 2,160 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,080 | Target: Rs 2,350 | Margin: Rs 2,80,000

Glenmark Pharma is undergoing a technical pullback toward a key horizontal support zone near the previous breakout area following an extended upmove. The retracement appears to be a mean reversion toward support rather than a structural breakdown, indicating consolidation within the prevailing uptrend. Price continues to hold above the 100- and 200-day moving averages, while the 20-and 50-day EMAs remain positively aligned, reflecting a strong underlying trend structure. The broader price formation continues to display a higher high and higher low sequence, reinforcing bullish market structure. RSI is moderating from higher levels but remains within the bullish momentum zone, indicating sustained strength. Volume expansion during the prior impulsive rally followed by relatively lower volumes during the pullback suggests profit booking rather than distribution, keeping the broader bullish bias intact.



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Short Ideas

Oberoi Realty | Bearish | Entry : 1,410 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,470 | Target: Rs 1,329 | Margin: Rs 1,00,000

Oberoi Realty Ltd is showing clear technical weakness on the daily chart after confirming a rounding top breakdown, indicating a potential shift in trend from consolidation to a corrective phase. The stock has formed a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, reflected sustained selling pressure and weakening market structure. Price is currently trading below all key exponential moving averages, signaling strong negative momentum and lack of buying interest at higher levels. Unless the stock reclaims important resistance zones, the technical structure suggests continued downside bias in the near term.



KPIT Technologies | Bearish | Entry : 636 | Stop Loss: Rs 672 | Target: Rs 590 | Margin: Rs 65,000

KPIT Technologies Ltd is displaying strong technical weakness on the daily chart after witnessing a sharp breakdown from a prolonged consolidation range. The stock has been forming a consistent pattern of lower highs and lower lows, confirming a sustained downtrend and persistent selling pressure. Price is now trading well below key exponential moving averages, reflecting strong negative momentum and lack of buying interest at higher levels. The recent steep decline also suggests acceleration in bearish sentiment. Momentum indicators are approaching oversold territory, highlighting strong downside pressure. Unless the stock stabilizes and reclaims key resistance zones, the broader technical structure continues to indicate a bearish bias in the near term.



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Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | Bearish | Entry : 353 | Stop Loss: Rs 373 | Target: Rs 330 | Margin: Rs 1,60,000

Hindustan Petroleum has triggered a fresh breakdown on the weekly chart, signaling a notable deterioration in its medium-term technical structure. The stock has decisively breached a key support zone, which had been holding prices for several months, and the sharp follow through decline indicates strong selling pressure Price action has also slipped below the 21-week and 55-week exponential moving averages, reflecting a shift in momentum toward the downside. The recent bearish candles accompanied by rising volumes suggest that supply is dominating the counter. Momentum indicators further support the weak outlook, with the MACD turning negative and RSI slipping toward lower levels.