L&T, Ashok Leyland and MCX: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks?

In the latest edition of Daily Calls on Business Day Television, viewers sought expert advice on Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Ashok Leyland and Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX). Responding to the queries, Pranav Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital, shared his technical outlook and investment approach for all three stocks.

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In a nutshell, Halder advised patience in L&T, saw scope for fresh buying in Ashok Leyland, and said MCX investors should avoid taking a very short-term view. His comments came in response to questions from viewers seeking clarity on holding periods, entry levels and possible targets.



L&T: Stay patient for the long term

A viewer named Rishikesh said he had been holding L&T shares at Rs 3,963 for the past three months but had not seen much movement in the stock, and asked whether he should continue to hold or exit

Answering to him, Halder said L&T is not meant for investors looking for quick gains and requires patience. He said investors should ideally have a minimum investment horizon of six to seven months, or about two to three quarters, as wealth creation in such stocks takes time.

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He said the company remains fundamentally strong and, with geopolitical tensions easing, the stock has the potential to move towards the Rs 4,800-5,000 zone over time. However, he added that investors who are not comfortable waiting may consider exiting and shifting to new-age sectors that could offer faster returns. He also cautioned that higher returns usually come with higher risk, especially in the mid-cap and small-cap segments.



Ashok Leyland: Fresh buying can be considered

Another unnamed viewer asked if whether this was the right time to make a fresh investment in Ashok Leyland Ltd and what target investors should watch.

To his reply, Halder said the recent decline in crude oil prices is a positive development for commercial vehicle makers such as Ashok Leyland. He said the stock could see another leg of its rally and may move towards fresh lifetime highs over the medium term.

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He noted that the stock had earlier broken out on the weekly charts from around Rs 130 before rallying sharply to nearly Rs 220. The correction that followed, he said, was caused by profit booking and a sudden spike in crude oil prices.

With crude prices cooling again, Halder said the stock has resumed its positive trajectory. He expects Ashok Leyland to move towards the Rs 190-215 range and said investors can consider buying even at current levels, with a stop loss around the Rs 130 breakout zone.



MCX: Avoid a short-term approach

A viewer named Siddharth from Noida, holding MCX shares at Rs 2,850, sought a technical outlook for the next two months.

Halder advised against taking a very short-term view, saying MCX has already seen a strong rally and may now go through time-wise consolidation instead of an immediate price move.

He said the recent correction from around Rs 3,450 was healthy and reflected profit booking after a sustained uptrend, not any deterioration in fundamentals. He remains positive on MCX for the long term, said the stock is in an attractive value zone, and expects it to resume its uptrend and revisit its previous all-time highs after another two to three months of consolidation.



What the entire episode here

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