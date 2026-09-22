L&T, DRL, Vijaya Diagnostic, M&M Financial: Buy, Hold or Sell? Here are target prices

Antique has maintained a 'Hold' on Dr Reddy's Laboratories, with a target price of Rs 1,160 against a prevailing market price of Rs 1,202. The target indicates a downside of around 3.5%. The brokerage estimates the drugmaker's P/E at 30.2 times FY27, 22.4 times FY28 and 16.8 times FY29. Its EV/EBITDA multiples are projected at 18.2 times, 13.5 times and 9.9 times, respectively.

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For Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Antique has retained its 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,570, against a current market price of Rs 1,548. This implies an upside of around 1%. The brokerage values the company at 48 times 1HFY29E EPS to arrive at the target price. It expects Vijaya to deliver revenue, Ebitda and PAT CAGRs of 21%, 22% and 29%, respectively, over FY26-29E.

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) has also been retained at 'Buy', with a target price of Rs 420 versus a current market price of Rs 355. This implies an upside of around 18%. Antique is valuing MMFS at around 1.9 times 1HFY29E price-to-book value (P/B). The brokerage's valuation table shows P/B multiples of 1.7 times, 1.5 times and 1.4 times for FY27, FY28 and FY29, respectively.

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For L&T, Antique said, "We remain positive on the company's long-term prospects" and maintained its Buy rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 4,736.