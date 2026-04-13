L&T expects three times revenue from nuclear energy push; key details 

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is expecting a major growth in nuclear energy business revenue over the next five years. Electricity demand from emerging sectors such as AI and data centre and a major global push toward nuclear energy are expected to be the key drivers of L&T's nuclear energy business, according to an ET report.

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L&T's whole-time director and senior executive vice president, heavy engineering & manufacturing Anil V Parab said the firm will continue to support the government's push to scale nuclear capacity from about 8.8 GW currently to 100 GW by 2047 will

"L&T has been associated with India's nuclear programme since its inception and has supported technology development, manufacturing and localisation," Parab told ET.

Parab said the nuclear related revenue is expected to rise 3 to 3.5 times over the next five years, depending on how quickly projects are executed.

However, L&T doesn't have any plan to own or operate nuclear power plants.

The report says the company would continue to focus on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), manufacturing, project management contracts, and potentially expand into plant services as regulatory conditions evolve.

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L&T's Hazira facility has enough capacity to enable a rapid scale-up in nuclear projects without a major fresh capital expenditure.

The company is in talks with global technology providers for both large reactors and small modular reactors (SMRs). However, these discussions are still at a preliminary stage and are likely to progress once projects achieve financial closure, according to the report.

Accelerated advancements in AI and data centers are playing a significant role in the renewed interest in nuclear energy. Global industry leaders, including hyperscalers, are leaning towards nuclear power for its capacity to deliver reliable, continuous clean energy.