L&T Finance, CAMS, Jindal Stainless, OFFS: 4 financial stocks to trade for short-term gains

Computer Age Management Services | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4,624-4,785 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,985

CAMS has broken above the swing high of Rs 4,127, formed in late April 2025, with a strong bullish candle, signalling a clear continuation of the prevailing uptrend. The stock is consistently forming higher highs and higher lows, while holding firmly above the upward sloping trendline in place since late February 25, reflecting sustained positive momentum. Bullish sentiment is further supported by the daily RSI, which is trending higher and remains above its signal line. Additionally, the RSI is respecting its upward sloping trendline, reaffirming strength in the underlying price action. With this constructive setup, CAMS looks well-poised to extend its gains, with near-term upside targets placed at Rs 4,624 and Rs 4,785

Recommended by: Axis Securities



Jindal Stainless | Buy | Target Price: Rs 760 | Stop Loss: Rs 625

Jindal Stainless is currently poised near a breakout from a descending trendline on the daily chart. The price action indicates healthy consolidation just below the breakout zone, suggesting accumulation and reduced selling pressure. The stock is trading well above its key exponential moving averages—20, 50, 100, and 200-day—indicating strength across short, medium, and long-term timeframes. A buy-on-dips approach near the Rs 660 support zone could offer a favorable entry with a positional stop-loss at Rs 625. On the upside, once the breakout is confirmed, the stock has the potential to move towards Rs 760 and beyond, offering an attractive risk-reward setup for positional traders.

Recommended by: Choice Broking





L&T Finance | Buy | Target Price: Rs 197-207 | Stop Loss: Rs 168

L&T Finance has delivered a decisive breakout above the downward sloping trendline at Rs 176.5 on the daily chart, marked by a strong bullish candle and a sharp rise in volumes, signalling robust market conviction and confirming the beginning of a medium-term uptrend. The stock continues to form higher highs and higher lows while respecting the upward sloping trendline in place since late February 25, indicating a sustained positive bias. Momentum indicators reinforce the bullish tone, with the daily RSI trending higher, holding firmly above the 50 mark and its signal line. Notably, the RSI has also broken out of its downward trendline, further validating the underlying strength in price action. With this setup, LTF appears well-positioned to extend its rally, with immediate upside targets at Rs 197 and Rs 207.

Recommended by: Axis Securities





Oracle Financial Services Software | Buy | Target Price: Rs 760 | Stop Loss: Rs 625

OFSS has recently established a strong base in the Rs 8,300–8,750 zone and is now trading comfortably above the Rs 8,800 mark. Notably, an inside value relationship is observed between the monthly R1 and S1 floor Camarilla pivots, indicating a potential for an explosive breakout. Additionally, the daily RSI has reclaimed the 50 level, further supporting bullish momentum. We recommend initiating long positions in the Rs 8,700–8,900 zone, with a target price of Rs 9,800 and a stop loss of Rs 8,300.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers