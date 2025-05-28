L&T Finance shares in focus as firm raises funds via debentures

Shares of L&T Finance are in news today after the non-banking financial major raised Rs 1,500 crore via the issuance of senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs.

L&T Finance shares ended 1.20% lower at Rs 172.25 on Tuesday against the previous clsoe of Rs 174.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 43,016 crore.

"We wish to inform you that the Company has allotted 1,50,000 Senior, Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value of Rs. 1,00,000 (Rupees One Lakh only) each, aggregating to Rs. 15,00,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Thousand and Five Hundred Crores Only) through private placement basis, to the identified investors on May 27, 2025," said L&T Finance.

The Debentures are proposed to be listed on the NTRP under New Debt Market of the National Stock Exchange. NCDs will be redeemed at redemption price of Rs 1,00,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Only) per NCD on the date of maturity.

The coupon rate for debentures is 7.2092% per annum. First Coupon payable on June 29,2025 and annually thereafter.