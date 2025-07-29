L&T secures 'ultra-mega' order from Middle East client; stock climbs 2%

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Tuesday said its L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH) vertical secured an 'ultra-mega' order from a client in the Middle East. In terms of valuations, L&T's project classification of a significant order is more than Rs 15,000 crore.

"The Hydrocarbon Offshore business vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore) of L&T has secured an ultra-mega order from a prestigious client in the Middle East. The order encompasses multiple offshore packages, and the scope includes engineering, procurement, construction and installation of offshore structures, along with the upgradation of existing facilities," the infra and engineering major stated in a BSE filing.

"The Hydrocarbon Offshore vertical is a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction, installation & commissioning (EPCIC) solutions in the offshore oil and gas sector. Backed by robust in-house engineering capabilities, state-of-the-art fabrication yards and a dedicated fleet of marine vessels, it has a strong track record in both shallow and deep-water field developments," L&T also said.

On the stock-specific front, L&T climbed 1.61 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 3477.15. Technically, the counter was trading lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 150-day simple moving average (SMA). The counter's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 42.06. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.53 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 7.24. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 73 with a return on equity (RoE) of 15.22.

The stock saw heavy trading volume along with the price action as around 7.77 lakh shares were last seen changing hands on BSE. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 74,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 265.80 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 4,77,662.33 crore.