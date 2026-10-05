L&T shares advance 2% on bagging orders across Saudi Arabia, UAE and India

In Saudi Arabia, L&T's PT&D business has won orders in the 380 kV transmission and substation segments. The projects will support transmission capacity augmentation and renewable energy evacuation, thereby strengthening Saudi Arabia’s power transmission network and facilitating the integration of renewable energy into the grid.In the United Arab Emirates, the business has secured an order for constructing 132/11 kV substations and associated cabling works.

In India, L&T has secured an order from a leading private sector developer for setting up a transmission system in Visakhapatnam. The scope comprises transmission lines and substations.

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"These order wins demonstrate the breadth of PT&D's engineering and execution capabilities and the ability to deliver complex power infrastructure solutions across geographies," said Joji Sebastian, Executive Vice President & Head - PT&D, L&T. “With the growing demand for grid strengthening, renewable energy integration and associated infrastructure, we are leveraging our technology, project execution expertise and global presence to deliver value for our esteemed clients.”

L&T's PT&D business provides integrated solutions and end-to-end services across power transmission and distribution. Its offerings include the design, manufacture, supply, installation and commissioning of transmission lines, substations, underground cable networks, distribution networks, power quality improvement projects and infrastructure electrification projects.