L&T shares gain 2% on securing orders worth up to Rs 10,000 crore; key details

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) climbed 2% in Wednesday’s trade after the infrastructure giant announced order wins. On Wednesday, L&T shares gained as much as 2% to touch the day’s high of Rs 4344.80 apiece on the BSE, up against its previous close of Rs 4258.50.

In an exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said that L&T's power transmission & distribution vertical secured a batch of EPC orders to build electricity grid elements both in India and abroad.

The company categorises these contract wins as ‘Major’. According to L&T’s classification, an order carries a project value ranging anywhere from Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

L&T grabbed a project to design, supply, and construct two 220 kV gas-insulated substations located in the Durgapur-Raniganj-Asansol industrial belt of West Bengal, the filing noted.

These contracts include the construction of five substations capable of handling up to 500 kV and the installation of over 250 kilometres of transmission lines across three countries. One of these Middle Eastern projects specifically involves supplying and installing a 400 kV underground cable system, the company said.

Earlier on Tuesday, L&T informed the exchanges that it executed a Business Transfer Agreement to hive off its e-commerce platform. Known as the ‘SuFin business’, this division deals in industrial and construction goods.