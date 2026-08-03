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L&T shares may rally further; key breakout level could decide next move

L&T shares may rally further; key breakout level could decide next move

L&T shares remain technically strong with analysts highlighting a key breakout level. Here's the near-term outlook, target and why patience may reward investors.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026 3:47 PM IST
L&T shares may rally further; key breakout level could decide next moveResponding to a query on whether L&T can be bought for two months, Krishnan said the stock is “looking very positive” on the technical front.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) may offer near-term upside toward the Rs 4,200-4,250 zone, but investors looking for sharp gains over just two months may need to temper expectations, according to Angel Ones' technical analyst Osho Krishnan. While the stock’s chart structure remains constructive, the broader message was clear: heavyweight blue-chip counters typically reward investors better over a medium-term horizon than in a quick trade.

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Near-term target in sight
Responding to a query on whether L&T can be bought for two months, Krishnan said the stock is “looking very positive” on the technical front. He pegged “near about Rs 4200 and Rs 4250” as the first target in the short term, indicating that momentum in the engineering and infrastructure major remains intact for now.

That view is significant because L&T is often treated as a proxy for India’s capital expenditure and infrastructure cycle. A positive technical setup in such a benchmark industrial name tends to reinforce confidence in the broader capital goods and construction basket, especially when market sentiment is already supportive.

Why 4,250 matters
The Rs 4,250 level has emerged as the key marker for traders. Krishnan said that “if there will be any breakthrough above Rs 4250, that will be a sloping trendline breakout,” a signal that could open the door for stronger follow-through gains.

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In technical analysis, such breakouts often indicate that a stock is moving out of a consolidation phase and entering a fresh leg of uptrend. For short-term participants, that makes Rs 4,250 not just a target, but also a trigger point that could redefine the stock’s momentum profile.

Heavyweights may lag in quick-return trades
Even so, the analyst struck a note of caution on return expectations. “These heavyweight counters might not provide that much of ROI in shorter term duration,” he said, adding that L&T is “always advisable” from a medium-term investment perspective.

That distinction matters in the current market environment, where traders have increasingly gravitated toward faster-moving mid-cap and small-cap names. In contrast, large-cap industrials such as L&T can offer stability and trend strength, but often without the kind of sharp percentage moves that short-term traders seek.

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Market context supports the setup
The call on L&T came amid a broader risk-on mood in the market, with benchmark indices showing strength and technical experts turning constructive on near-term momentum. In that backdrop, L&T appears well placed to participate in the upmove, though likely in a measured fashion.

For investors, the takeaway is straightforward: L&T remains technically strong, 4,250 is the immediate level to watch, and any decisive move above it could strengthen the bullish case. But for those chasing quick returns in a two-month window, patience may be just as important as positioning.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 3, 2026 3:47 PM IST
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