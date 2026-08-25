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L&T shares rise after renewables business wins major Middle East battery storage order

L&T shares rise after renewables business wins major Middle East battery storage order

LT4,090.00(0.07%)

L&T classifies orders between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore as 'Major', while orders between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore fall under the 'Mega' category.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 10:21 AM IST
L&T shares rise after renewables business wins major Middle East battery storage orderThe L&T won a major order to develop three Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects for a client in the Middle East.

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares rose in Tuesday's trade after the company's renewables business won a major order to develop three Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects for a client in the Middle East. The projects will collectively contribute size gigawatt-hour of storage capacity. The L&T stock rose 0.22 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 4,094 on the BSE.

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The order included development of the battery storage facilities as well as grid interconnections, including pooling substations and underground cables. Each of the three projects will feature a four-hour BESS, capable of storing and dispatching energy to support grid stability and renewable energy integration.

The battery storage systems will enable energy shifting, allowing surplus clean energy generated during off-peak periods to be stored and supplied during peak demand hours, L&T told stock exchanges.

The BESS solution will also incorporate liquid cooling technology, which the company said will support higher power density, safety and operational life, the company said.

The three projects are expected to contribute to grid modernisation and renewable energy integration across the Middle East. The order involved requirements related to plant performance, workforce mobilisation, safety, quality and project timelines.

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L&T classified orders between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore as 'Major', while orders between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore fall under the 'Mega' category. The company, however, has not disclosed the exact value of this order in the filing.

Larsen & Toubro is a diversified multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, with operations across multiple geographies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 10:21 AM IST
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