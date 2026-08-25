L&T shares rise after renewables business wins major Middle East battery storage order

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares rose in Tuesday's trade after the company's renewables business won a major order to develop three Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects for a client in the Middle East. The projects will collectively contribute size gigawatt-hour of storage capacity. The L&T stock rose 0.22 per cent in Tuesday's trade to hit a high of Rs 4,094 on the BSE.
The order included development of the battery storage facilities as well as grid interconnections, including pooling substations and underground cables. Each of the three projects will feature a four-hour BESS, capable of storing and dispatching energy to support grid stability and renewable energy integration.