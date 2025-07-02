L&T Technology Services joins hands with Traton Group for global R&D transformation, stock rises

Shares of L&T Technology Services (LTTS) rose over a percent today after the firm announced a strategic partnership with Traton Group, a global leader in commercial vehicle manufacturing, to spearhead its global R&D transformation. L&T Technology stock gained 1.03% to Rs 4398.90 against the previous close of Rs 4353.65 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 46,236 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This multi-year collaboration is designed to support Traton's innovation goals across its portfolio of brands, including Scania, MAN, International, and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that align with Traton's vision of sustainable and intelligent transportation," said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President - Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services. LTTS aims to build a unified, future-ready product development platform focused on scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions.

This endeavor is not just about technological advancements but also about setting new benchmarks in the industry.

The partnership will involve LTTS in several advanced engineering domains, such as software-defined vehicle architectures, electrified powertrains, autonomous and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and digital engineering toolchains.

Advertisement

"These areas are central to Traton’s efforts to deliver intelligent and sustainable transportation solutions," it said. LTTS has committed to providing end-to-end engineering services, from mechanical and software engineering to digital systems integration, across Traton's key development centres in Sweden, Germany, the United States, Poland, and India.

This comprehensive approach is expected to enhance Traton's R&D capabilities significantly, ensuring that they remain at the forefront of innovation.

The collaboration aligns with Traton's long-term profitability and sustainability targets for 2029, including an increased focus on battery-electric vehicles and cross-brand synergies. "This partnership, part of LTTS’ Mobility segment, will contribute to building a unified, future-ready product development platform for Traton, focused on scale, speed, and sustainable mobility solutions," the company said in a stock exchange filing. In further filings, LTTS highlighted its role in transforming Traton's R&D ecosystem to meet sustainable transportation goals.

Advertisement

This transformation is crucial for achieving the ambitious targets set by Traton for the coming years, paving the way for a greener future.