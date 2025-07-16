Business Today
L&T Technology Services Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 316 crore, revenue rises 16%

L&T Technology Services revenue climbed 16.41% to Rs 2866 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2461.9 crore in the June 2024 quarter. 

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 16, 2025 5:12 PM IST
L&T Technology Services reported a profit of Rs 315.7 crore in June quarter against Rs 313.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit climbed 1.47% from Rs 311.1 crore in the March 2025 quarter. 

L&T Technology Services revenue climbed 16.41% to Rs 2866 crore in the last quarter against Rs 2461.9 crore in the June 2024 quarter. Earnings per share climbed to Rs 29.81 in Q1 against Rs 29.65 on a year on year basis. 

Total expenses rose to Rs 2501.2 crore in Q1 against Rs 2091.4 crore in the June 2024 quarter. The earnings were announced after market hours today. 

L&T Technology Services stock ended on a flat note at Rs 4,340 against the previous close of Rs 4,347.35 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 45,992 crore. 

L&T Technology Services (LTTS), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Ltd, is a global leader in engineering and technology services. The company provides digital, product, manufacturing, and plant engineering solutions, serving industries such as aerospace,  automotive, rail transportation, chemicals, discrete manufacturing, metals and mining, oil and gas, public infrastructure, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 4:53 PM IST
