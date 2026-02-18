L&T, Union Bank of India, Transrail Lighting: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Tuesday, recovering from recent jitters led by AI-disruptions. Traders will be looking at key economic data, rupee strength and FII movement in the coming days. BSE Sensex gained 173.81 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 83,450.96, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 42.65 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end at 25,725.40.

Select buzzing stocks like Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Transrail Lighting Ltd and Union Bank of India are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Securities has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Union Bank of India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 194-199 | Stop Loss: Rs 181

Union Bank in a strong medium-term uptrend, consistently forming higher highs and higher lows. With the latest close, it has decisively broken above the short-term consolidation zone of 165–183, supported by a noticeable pickup in volumes, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Buy signals on both the daily and weekly Bollinger Bands indicate strengthening momentum, while the RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes remains firmly in positive territory, highlighting sustained underlying strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 194-199, and its downside support zone is the Rs 183-180 levels.



Larsen & Toubro | Buy | Target Price: Rs 4350-4500 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,150

L&T remains in a strong uptrend, steadily advancing within a well-defined rising channel. A decisive breakout above the key resistance level of 4,200 confirms continuation of the prevailing bullish trend. The price is comfortably trading above its 20, 50, 100, and 200-day SMAs, with all moving averages trending higher in alignment with rising prices — a classic confirmation of sustained strength. Further reinforcing the positive outlook, the RSI across daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes remains firmly in positive territory, signalling robust momentum and continued buying interest. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 4350-4500, and its downside support zone is the 4200-4100 levels.



Transrail Lighting | Buy | Target Price: Rs 650-700 | Stop Loss: Rs 565

Transrail Lighting Ltd has decisively broken above the neckline of an inverted head & shoulders pattern at Rs 573, marked by a strong bullish candle, signalling the onset of a fresh uptrend. A sharp surge in volumes during the breakout confirms strong market participation and validates the pattern’s strength. The stock is now trading above its 20- and 50-day SMAs, indicating improving short-term momentum. Additionally, the daily RSI has delivered a positive crossover above its reference line, generating a clear buy signal and reinforcing the bullish outlook. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 650-700, and its downside support zone is the Rs 575-540 levels.