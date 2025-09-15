L&T wins large order in Bullet Train project, check stock reaction 

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) were trading on a flat note on Monday even as the enginerring and contruction firm said its transportation infrastructure business vertical has won a large order from the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) to construct 156 Route Km (RKM) of high-speed ballastless track (Package T1) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor.

Advertisement

Related Articles

However, L&T shares were trading at Rs 3603.95 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 3579.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4.95 lakh crore.

The scope includes design, supply, construction, testing & commissioning of track-works, on Design-Build Lump Sum Price basis, between Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla complex) and Zaroli village in Gujarat. This also includes over 21 km of track-works in underground sections (corresponding to Civil packages of C1, C2) and 135 km of track on the elevated viaduct sections (Pkg C3).

This is the second track-work package that L&T has won in MAHSR. In April 2022, NHSRCL had awarded the Package T3 (116 km) from south of Vadodara city to Sabarmati depot to L&T and the project is progressing rapidly. With the latest order, L&T is now responsible for over 50% of the track-works in MAHSR.

Advertisement

Japanese Shinkansen J Slab Track Technology is being adopted for the track-works, enabling up to 320 kmph speed, better ride quality, increased service life and maintainability.

Commenting on the latest order win, Mr S V Desai, Whole-time Director & Sr EVP (Civil Infrastructure), L&T said: “Our success in T3 package involved rapid technology absorption, indigenisation of plant & machinery and value engineering. This has been a key factor in our approach to this new order, and we are confident of delivering on time”.

L&T is India’s leading player in the ballastless track technology, with expertise across various types of track systems – Plinth Track, Slab Track, Low Vibration Track, Floating Slab Track and Pre-cast Slab Track. L&T is currently executing ballastless track projects in multiple metros in India and abroad including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Jakarta.